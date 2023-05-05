Bangla Academy will use Teletalk's digital corporate services

05 May, 2023, 09:50 pm
A memorandum of understanding was signed on 18 April between Bangla Academy and Teletalk Bangladesh Limited to use the corporate services of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited.

In terms of the said agreement, Teletalk Bangladesh Limited will provide various digital corporate services including voice, internet services to the officers/employees of Bangla Academy at an affordable price, reads a press release.

In the signing ceremony of the said agreement, Dr KM Mujahidul Islam, Director (Administration, Human Resource and Planning) on behalf of Bangla Academy and Md Saifur Rahman Khan, Additional General Manager (Sales, Distribution and Customer Relationship Management) on behalf of Teletalk Bangladesh Limited signed the agreement. 

Muhammad Nurul Huda, Director General (Bangla Academy), AHM Lokman, Secretary (Bangla Academy), Saleh Md Fazle Rabbi, General Manager (Sales, Distribution and Customer Relationship Management), Teletalk Bangladesh Limited and Dr Manju Morshed Rezaul Karim, Joint Secretary (Bangladesh Postal Department) along with senior officials of both the institutions were present.

