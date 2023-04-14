7-day Baishakhi Fair underway at Bangla Academy

Under a joint initiative of Bangladesh Small and Cottage Industries Corporation (BSCIC) and Bangla Academy, a Baisakhi fair is being held on the premises of Bangla Academy in Dhaka.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun inaugurated the fair on Friday which will continue till 20 April.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, the industries minister said, "You can see the vibrancy among the people in this fair. Baisakhi fair is a universal festival with the participation of all irrespective of ethnicity, religion, and class to welcome the new year. It awakens the progressive consciousness of people."

Pointing out the economic and political significance of Pahela Baishakh, Nurul Majid said some fanatical groups have failed in obstructing Pahela Baishakh celebrations due to the promptness of the present government.

State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder and State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid spoke as special guests at the opening ceremony presided over by Bangla Academy Director General Muhammad Nurul Huda.

BSCIC conferred the Craftsmen Award-1429 among the artisans of the country in recognition of their creativity. Nikhil Chandra Malakar of Magura received the 'Karuratna' award as the best artisan. Apart from him, nine other skilled artisans were given 'Karugaurab' award.

There are 88 stalls in the fair. Among them, 13 stalls are for leather and jute products, 48 stalls for fashion and boutiques, 10 stalls for food products, five stalls for bamboo, cane and handicrafts, two stalls for BSCIC honey and 10 stalls for artisans.

Apart from various traditional Bengali foods such as 'muri-murki' and 'pithapuli', there are also various types of indigenous products including Jamdani saree, Nakshi Kantha and Nakshi products, handicraft products, jute products, leather products, bamboo and products, pottery products, Shataranji, and Shitalpati. There are also honey and food products and entertainment facilities for children and teenagers.

Visiting the fair, it was seen that visitors started gathering at the fair after the Mangal Shovajatra. Niru Akhter came from Mirpur with her husband. She bought a Nakshi Kantha for Tk3,000. "I wait all year for Baishakhi fair as one can get different types of things here," she said.

Entrepreneurs say the fair started on 11 April but there were little to no buyers till today. They demanded more campaigns for the fair as they have brought beautiful things from far away.

Abdus Jabbar came from Bogura to sell drums and hand fans made with palm leaves. He said, "I sold products worth only Tk1,500 today. If the fair was more publicised, more buyers would come."