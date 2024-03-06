Bangla Academy proposes Tk16.50cr project for higher-study textbooks

The Bangla Academy proposes to publish a total of 325 titles in Bangla in a bid to enhance the use of the language in education programmes at both undergraduate and postgraduate levels.

The books will cover fields as diverse as biology, agriculture, medicine, physical science, engineering, essays, research papers, memorials, biographies and compilations.

The organisation also plans to conduct 240 training sessions targeting working or retired individuals in universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to develop new writers, researchers, and compilers.

However, the proposal of the project "Language, Literature, Text, and Supporting Books Production and Publication", submitted by the Ministry of Culture, came under questions from the Planning Commission during a Project Evaluation Committee (PEC) meeting organised by the commission recently.

The commission has approved the project, subject to the implementation of several suggestions, including careful selection of trainees, cost reduction in various sectors, and elimination of individual consultant expenditures.

At the meeting, the Planning Commission questioned the appointment of a consultant with Tk27 lakh salary for just 3 years despite necessary allocations in various sectors.

It also deemed the allocations of Tk26.76 lakh for seminars and conferences, Tk2.06 crore for training, Tk15.80 lakh for travel despite car allocations for the project, Tk22.10 lakh for training material, as unnecessary.

Muhammad Noorul Huda, director general of Bangla Academy, pointed to the scarcity of opportunities to foster the Bangla language, literature, and culture at various levels of higher education.

He said, "There are not enough opportunities to nurture, care, develop and ensure the excellence of the Bangla language, literature and culture. There is a shortage of textbook authors, terminology, etc., as Bangla is not used at any level of higher education."

He expressed optimism that the project will establish a centre for intellectual and contemplative practice in Bangla language and literature.

​Prof Mohammad Siddiqur Rahman Khan, former director, Institute of Education and Research, Dhaka University, and also a member of the National Education Policy 2010, told TBS, "Currently, the curriculum up to secondary level is written under the supervision of the National Curriculum and Textbook Board (NCTB). However, in higher secondary, only Bangla and English books are written through NCTB."

He added, "Various academics and experts at undergraduate and graduate levels write books on their own initiative, where NCTB has no control. In this case, books are available in both Bangla and English languages. As some of the works are done privately, not all books are of quality."

Welcoming the initiative of Bangla Academy, he said, "If Bangla Academy can have quality books written, then there will be a competition in the field of higher education. Private entrepreneurs will be forced to write good books."

However, his advice was not to make any book compulsory. "Higher education will be open where students should have the freedom to choose books or language mediums. They will choose the language that will help them in their job, research or workplace."

The project's main objectives include the preparation and publication of high-quality textbooks, organise seminars, symposiums, and workshops to promote educational activities at the district and upazila levels.

Books will be published on biology, agriculture, medicine, physics, engineering, and technology.

The estimated cost for implementing the project is Tk16.50 crore, which will be entirely funded by the government's own resources as a grant to Bangla Academy. The projected timeline for completion spans the period from June this year to June 2027, subject to final approval.

The project proposal highlights the need for Bangla as the medium of education in higher studies. It also emphasises Bangla Academy's mission to nurture, maintain, develop, and ensure excellence in Bangla language, literature and culture.

According to the project proposal, Tk9.24 crore will be spent on publishing 2,56,250 copies of 325 titles. For books of essays, Tk40,000 have been proposed as honorarium for editing and Tk75,000 as royalties to the authors' families. For research books, Tk60,000 have been allocated as author's royalty and Tk10,000 for the manuscript examiner.

Furthermore, for memorial books, Tk130,000 have been allocated for different honorariums and Tk40,000 for manuscript proofreaders and royalties for biographies. Apart from this, Tk130,000 have been proposed for writers, manuscript examiners, cover artists for compilation of books.