114 medical research papers presented at third int'l scientific conference in Ctg

A total of 114 research papers authored by researchers from both home and abroad were presented at the third international scientific conference in Chattogram today (29 February).

Some 1,100 researchers and scientists participated in the conference titled 'Future Generation Research' held at the Chattogram International Medical College campus.

The event was organised by the Chattogram International Medical College, Chattogram International Dental College and Chattogran International Nursing College.

Speaking on the occasion, experts said there is no alternative to research for the development of the country's health sector.

Chattogram International Medical College Principal Professor Dr Md Tipu Sultan chaired the event moderated by Dr Meherunnisa.

Chattogram Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Ismail Khan was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the event.

Former director general of the health directorate and medical scientist Professor Dr MA Faiz was also present on the occasion.

Chattogram-8 MP Abdus Salam was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Professor Md Ismail Khan said on the occasion, "There is no alternative to research to advance the health sector of the country, which is being done correctly by the organiser institution of the conference.

"Since its establishment, this institution has been making important contributions to the medical education and service sector of the country through research and quality education. That's why they got a special honour from the health minister.

"The meeting of so many researchers from the country and abroad is a really commendable initiative. A large number of researchers here have already gained fame across the country."