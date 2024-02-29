114 medical research papers presented at third int'l scientific conference in Ctg

Events

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 09:32 pm

Related News

114 medical research papers presented at third int'l scientific conference in Ctg

Some 1,100 researchers and scientists participated in the conference titled ‘Future Generation Research’ held at the Chattogram International Medical College campus.

TBS Report
29 February, 2024, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 29 February, 2024, 09:32 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A total of 114 research papers authored by researchers from both home and abroad were presented at the third international scientific conference in Chattogram today (29 February).

Some 1,100 researchers and scientists participated in the conference titled 'Future Generation Research' held at the Chattogram International Medical College campus.

The event was organised by the Chattogram International Medical College, Chattogram International Dental College and Chattogran International Nursing College. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Speaking on the occasion, experts said there is no alternative to research for the development of the country's health sector.

Chattogram International Medical College Principal Professor Dr Md Tipu Sultan chaired the event moderated by Dr Meherunnisa.

Chattogram Medical University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Md Ismail Khan was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony of the event. 

Former director general of the health directorate and medical scientist Professor Dr MA Faiz was also present on the occasion.

Chattogram-8 MP Abdus Salam was the chief guest at the closing ceremony.

Professor Md Ismail Khan said on the occasion, "There is no alternative to research to advance the health sector of the country, which is being done correctly by the organiser institution of the conference.

"Since its establishment, this institution has been making important contributions to the medical education and service sector of the country through research and quality education. That's why they got a special honour from the health minister.

"The meeting of so many researchers from the country and abroad is a really commendable initiative. A large number of researchers here have already gained fame across the country."

 

Bangladesh

Conference / Chattogram / research

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

29 February: What makes the leap day 'extra' special

8h | Features
20-year-old Shojib works as a machine operator at a shopping bag factory despite his challenges. Photo: SEID

Meet Shojib: Defying limits despite hearing and speech impairments

1h | Panorama
Illustration: DALL·E 3

Fear is power: The link between public health concerns and corporate profit

10h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

Win the mind game: How to ace critical interview questions

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

Where is the end of the trend of the capital market?

1h | Videos
Inside the government's lone honey refinery plant

Inside the government's lone honey refinery plant

46m | Videos
Michigan’s uncommitted vote for Gaza should ‘worry’ Biden

Michigan’s uncommitted vote for Gaza should ‘worry’ Biden

2h | Videos
Dani Alvez is still a legend at Barcelona despite being a villain to the world

Dani Alvez is still a legend at Barcelona despite being a villain to the world

3h | Videos