World Bank forecasts a rise in poverty, high inflation for Bangladesh

Driven by weak private consumption growth and high inflation, almost half a million Bangladeshis are projected to fall into extreme poverty between FY23 and FY24, living on less than $2.15 a day, says the World Bank in its twice-a-year latest Macro Poverty Outlook for Bangladesh report.

The International poverty rate (at $2.15) is forecasted to rise to 5.1% in FY24 from an estimated 4.9% in FY23.

"Weak private consumption growth and high inflation have halted poverty reduction. Higher food prices particularly impacted poor households, which allocate over half of their budget towards food expenditures," highlighted the report.

The report released on Tuesday (2 April) as a part of the latest South Asia Development Update said, the moderate poverty – living on less than $3.15 a day – to increase from 29.3% in FY23 to 29.4% in FY24, rising by around 0.84 million.

The "Household Income and Expenditure Survey - 2022" report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) unveiled a noteworthy decrease in poverty rates.

Bangladesh's poverty rate dropped to 18.7%, with the extreme poverty rate at 5.6%. Comparatively, the 2016 survey reported a higher poverty rate of 24.3% and an extreme poverty rate of 12.9%.

Meanwhile, the development lender also pointed out, Bangladesh's economy is expected to decelerate to 5.6% in FY24 from 5.8% in FY23 before returning gradually to its long-term trend above 6.0%, as elevated inflation will weigh on consumption.

At the same time, private investment will remain constrained by forex rationing.

High inflation will persist in Bangladesh in the current fiscal year as the bank predicted the rate to reach 9.6% in FY24 from 9.0% in the last fiscal year. The figure was 6.1% in FY22 and 5.6% in FY21.

Inequality is forecasted to remain stagnant. External sector pressure will ease gradually, with resilient export growth.

The current account deficit is expected to narrow further in FY24 as import restrictions persist before widening over the medium term as policies normalize.

Remittance inflows are expected to rise, underpinned by a higher outflow of workers and greater exchange rate flexibility.

The fiscal deficit is projected to stay below 5.0% of GDP over the medium term while nominal revenues will rise with increasing trade, improving domestic activity, and ongoing efforts to strengthen the tax administration.

It is projected that Bangladesh will see an increase in its revenues in the current fiscal year to 8.6% of GDP from 8.2% in FY23.

The report highlighted, "Downside risks to the growth outlook have increased, with a weak global outlook. The pace of monetary and exchange rate reforms may be insufficient, depleting FX reserves. Tighter liquidity could exacerbate banking vulnerabilities."

Fiscal risks include revenue underperformance, realization of financial sector contingent liabilities, and monetization of the deficit.