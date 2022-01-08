VAT awareness programme in Chattagram on Jan 9-10

The Chattogram VAT Commissionerate is organising a two-day programme from January 9 aiming to increase public awareness of the value-added tax.

At the same time, taxpayers will be provided with all VAT-related services from 10 "VAT booths" and five "VAT stands" on January 9-10.

These VAT booths and VAT stands are being set up at different markets under the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Chattogram.

According to the Chattogram VAT Commissionerate, booths and stands are being set up in open spaces comprising of VAT officials and representatives of shop owners associations.

Mohammad Akbar Hossain, a commissioner at the Chattogram Commissionerate, said the initiative has been taken at the beginning of 2022 to increase public awareness about VAT and make the taxpayers' services easy.

The VAT commissioner urged businessmen to come to the nearest "VAT Booth" and "VAT Stand" to register, submit returns and receive other services.

According to VAT Commissionerate sources, this is the first time that "VAT stands" will be set up at five populated places under the VAT office.

The places are the Mukta Mancha opposite the Kazir Dewri Children's Park, the open space to the left of the entrance to the CEPZ, the front yard of the Singapore Bangkok Market Agrabad, the open field in front of the GEC Convention Center and the Hotel Motel Zone at Kalatali in Cox's Bazar.

Besides, VAT booths will be set up at New Market (Bipani Bitan) in Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Hawkers Market, Golam Rasul Market, Teri Bazar, Riazuddin Bazar, Sanmar Ocean City and Chattogram Shopping Complex and Amirabad, Bara Bazar and Lohagara in Cox's Bazar.

At the same time, the Divisional VAT Department will provide these services in Chandgaon, Patia, Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban from help desks.

The activities of "VAT Booth" and "VAT Stand" will run from 11am to 6pm every day.

The VAT Commissioner requested the people in Chattogram to obtain VAT invoices for any purchase.

Collecting VAT invoices at the time of purchase of goods from the shops where electronic fiscal devices (EFDs) have been installed ensures the deposit of VAT in the government treasury and buyers are likely to win prizes in lotteries.