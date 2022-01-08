VAT awareness programme in Chattagram on Jan 9-10

Economy

08 January, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:24 pm

Related News

VAT awareness programme in Chattagram on Jan 9-10

These VAT booths and VAT stands are being set up at different markets under the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Chattogram

08 January, 2022, 09:15 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 09:24 pm
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected
Represenattional image. Picture: Collected

The Chattogram VAT Commissionerate is organising a two-day programme from January 9 aiming to increase public awareness of the value-added tax.

At the same time, taxpayers will be provided with all VAT-related services from 10 "VAT booths" and five "VAT stands" on January 9-10.

These VAT booths and VAT stands are being set up at different markets under the Customs, Excise and VAT Commissionerate, Chattogram.

According to the Chattogram VAT Commissionerate, booths and stands are being set up in open spaces comprising of VAT officials and representatives of shop owners associations.

Mohammad Akbar Hossain, a commissioner at the Chattogram Commissionerate, said the initiative has been taken at the beginning of 2022 to increase public awareness about VAT and make the taxpayers' services easy.

The VAT commissioner urged businessmen to come to the nearest "VAT Booth" and "VAT Stand" to register, submit returns and receive other services.

According to VAT Commissionerate sources, this is the first time that "VAT stands" will be set up at five populated places under the VAT office.

The places are the Mukta Mancha opposite the Kazir Dewri Children's Park, the open space to the left of the entrance to the CEPZ, the front yard of the Singapore Bangkok Market Agrabad, the open field in front of the GEC Convention Center and the Hotel Motel Zone at Kalatali in Cox's Bazar.

Besides, VAT booths will be set up at New Market (Bipani Bitan) in Chattogram, Zahur Ahmed Hawkers Market, Golam Rasul Market, Teri Bazar, Riazuddin Bazar, Sanmar Ocean City and Chattogram Shopping Complex and Amirabad, Bara Bazar and Lohagara in Cox's Bazar.

At the same time, the Divisional VAT Department will provide these services in Chandgaon, Patia, Khagrachhari, Rangamati and Bandarban from help desks.

The activities of "VAT Booth" and "VAT Stand" will run from 11am to 6pm every day.

The VAT Commissioner requested the people in Chattogram to obtain VAT invoices for any purchase.

Collecting VAT invoices at the time of purchase of goods from the shops where electronic fiscal devices (EFDs) have been installed ensures the deposit of VAT in the government treasury and buyers are likely to win prizes in lotteries.

Top News

vat / Chattogram

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

13h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

13h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

6h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

9h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

9h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka