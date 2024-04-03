Yousuf Flour becomes DSE's priciest stock

The share price of Yousuf Flour Mills Limited – a company listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) SME platform – continued to skyrocket, making it the most expensive stock yesterday among all listed scrips on the bourse.

The company's shares closed at Tk5,183.50 apiece on the day, with multinational giant Reckitt Benckiser (Bangladesh) PLC being the second-most pricey stock, closing at Tk4,656.

On 16 January this year, Yousuf Flour's shares were traded at Tk1,523 each. In just two and a half months, the stock soared by 240%, although the company informed the DSE that there is no undisclosed price-sensitive information.

on Wednesday, the company's share price increased by 10% or Tk475 on the DSE platform. Only 3 shares were traded in the session.

The company, incorporated in 1977, sells flour products in local and foreign markets. It was listed on the DSE in 1987.

In 2009, the DSE delisted Yousuf Flour. In July 2022, the company resumed trading on the SME platform of the DSE. 

In fiscal year 2022-23, the company's revenue stood at Tk72.26 crore, up from Tk32.96 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax stood at Tk1.50 crore, compared to Tk0.34 crore a year ago.

In July-December 2023, its profit after tax stood at Tk47 lakh, compared to Tk21 lakh in the same period of the previous year. During the period, its earnings per share was Tk7.74, up from Tk3.44 a year ago.

Its net asset value per share was Tk67.47 at the end of December 2023.

The company recommended a 12% cash dividend for its shareholders for the last fiscal year.

As of 30 June 2023, sponsor directors retained a 53.88% stake, while general shareholders possessed 46.05% of the company's shares.

On Wednesday, the DSMEX Index of the bourse increased by 5.31% or 91 points to 1,804 points. Most of the stocks traded in the green territory throughout the session.

