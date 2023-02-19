Ten stocks contribute 39% in total turnover on Sunday

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday witnessed the lowest turnover in 32 trading days to Tk285.16 crore with ten stocks accounting for 39% of the total turnover.

According to DSE, Bangladesh Shipping Corporation was the top contributor on the list with its shares traded for Tk26.95 crore.

On Sunday, its share price declined by 2.60% or Tk3.6 to Tk135 each.

Shinepukur Ceramic contributed Tk13.36 crore, and its shares price fell by 7.82% or Tk3.7 to Tk43.60 each.

While Generation Next contributed Tk12.12 crore, followed by Olympic Industries, Apex Footwear, Gemini Sea Food, Sea Pearl Beach Resot, Orion Pharma, Beachon Pharma, and Monno Agro and General Machinery by Tk11.51 crore, Tk11.43 crore, Tk10.55 crore, TK9.93 crore, Tk9.51 crore, Tk8.38 crore and Tk7.93 crore respectively.

On Sunday, DSEX, the benchmark index fell by 0.29% or 18.27 points to settle at 6227 points.