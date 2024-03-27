Yousuf Flour becomes priciest SME stock

Stocks

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 10:24 pm

Related News

Yousuf Flour becomes priciest SME stock

The company’s shares closed at Tk3,482.4 apiece on the day.

TBS Report
27 March, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 27 March, 2024, 10:24 pm
Yousuf Flour becomes priciest SME stock

The share price of Yousuf Flour Mills Limited — a company listed on the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) — continued to skyrocket, and it became the most expensive one on Wednesday (27 March).

The company's shares closed at Tk3,482.4 apiece on the day.

On 16 January this year, Yousuf Flour's shares were traded at Tk1523 each. In just two and a half months, the stock soared by 129% although the company informed the DSE that there is no undisclosed price-sensitive information.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The company's share price increased by 6.06% or Tk200 on the DSE platform yesterday. Only 28 shares were traded in the last 10 working days including two yesterday.

The company, incorporated in 1977, sells flour products in local and foreign markets. It was listed on the DSE in 1987.

In 2009, the DSE delisted Yousuf Flour. In July 2022, the company resumed trading on the SME platform of the DSE.

In fiscal year 2022-23, the revenue of the company stood at Tk72.26 crore, which was up from Tk32.96 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax stood at Tk1.50 crore, which was Tk0.34 crore a year ago.

In the July-December period of 2023, its profit after tax stood at Tk47 lakh, which was Tk21 lakh in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, its earnings per share was Tk7.74, which was Tk3.44 a year ago. Its net asset value per share was Tk67.47 at the end of December 2023.

The company recommended a 12% cash dividend for its shareholders for the last fiscal year. As of 30 June 2023, sponsor directors retain a 53.88% stake, and general shareholders possess 46.05% of the company's shares.

 

Bangladesh / Top News

Yusuf Flour Mills Ltd / Bangladesh / Stock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

Smart Bangladesh: The next transformative leap

6h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need the new curriculum

10h | Pursuit
British Representative to the United Nations Barbara Woodward votes in favour, during a vote on a Gaza resolution that demands an immediate ceasefire for the month of Ramadan in New York City on 25 March 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS

UNSC resolution for Gaza ceasefire: Too little, too late, too flimsy

14h | Panorama
The main attraction was the combat tanks and almost everyone was climbing onto them to take pictures of themselves. The children seemed especially ecstatic, as they were awestruck by the size of the vehicle. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Military Hardware Display 2024: A peek into what it takes to defend the country

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

Endrick colors Bernabéu before his Real Madrid debut

1h | Videos
Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

Raising direct taxes will reduce income inequality: PRI

2h | Videos
Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

Israel is losing international support in the Gaza war

3h | Videos
10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

10-year-old chess phenomenon beats world number one

5h | Videos