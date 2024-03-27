Yousuf Flour becomes priciest SME stock

The share price of Yousuf Flour Mills Limited — a company listed on the SME platform of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) — continued to skyrocket, and it became the most expensive one on Wednesday (27 March).

The company's shares closed at Tk3,482.4 apiece on the day.

On 16 January this year, Yousuf Flour's shares were traded at Tk1523 each. In just two and a half months, the stock soared by 129% although the company informed the DSE that there is no undisclosed price-sensitive information.

The company's share price increased by 6.06% or Tk200 on the DSE platform yesterday. Only 28 shares were traded in the last 10 working days including two yesterday.

The company, incorporated in 1977, sells flour products in local and foreign markets. It was listed on the DSE in 1987.

In 2009, the DSE delisted Yousuf Flour. In July 2022, the company resumed trading on the SME platform of the DSE.

In fiscal year 2022-23, the revenue of the company stood at Tk72.26 crore, which was up from Tk32.96 crore in the previous year. Its profit after tax stood at Tk1.50 crore, which was Tk0.34 crore a year ago.

In the July-December period of 2023, its profit after tax stood at Tk47 lakh, which was Tk21 lakh in the same period of the previous year.

During the period, its earnings per share was Tk7.74, which was Tk3.44 a year ago. Its net asset value per share was Tk67.47 at the end of December 2023.

The company recommended a 12% cash dividend for its shareholders for the last fiscal year. As of 30 June 2023, sponsor directors retain a 53.88% stake, and general shareholders possess 46.05% of the company's shares.