Tapan Chowdhury to buy 20 lakh shares of Square Pharma

Stocks

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:02 pm

Related News

Tapan Chowdhury to buy 20 lakh shares of Square Pharma

TBS Report
11 March, 2024, 10:00 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2024, 10:02 pm
Tapan Chowdhury to buy 20 lakh shares of Square Pharma

Square Pharmaceuticals PLC Director Tapan Chowdhury is set to purchase 20 lakh shares of the company within 30 working days.

He made this disclosure via the Dhaka Stock Exchange's website, outlining his plans to acquire the shares through public and block market transactions.

As a result of the announcement, the share price of the pharmaceutical company experienced a 0.51% increase, reaching Tk215.30 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today. The total value of the purchase stands at Tk43 crore based on the prevailing market rates.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Earlier, in January this year, Tapan Chowdhury and Ratna Patra, both directors of the company, made the declaration to buy a total of 20 lakh shares of the company within 30 working days. 

In the October to December quarter of the fiscal year 2023-24, the revenue of the company stood at Tk2,144 crore, which was Tk1,872 crore in the same period of the previous year.

Its profit after tax stood at Tk524.52 crore, which was Tk513 crore one year ago.

Its earnings per share was at Tk5.92 and its net asset value per share stood at Tk132.07 end of December 2023.

In the July to December period, its revenue stood at Tk3,746 crore, which was Tk3,751 crore a year ago. Its net profit after tax stood at Tk920 crore and its earnings per share was Tk10.37.

According to the company statement, several products of the company have been transferred to its wholly owned subsidiary (99.95%), Square Lifesciences Ltd. As a result, the standalone earnings per share of the company reduced during this period. 

However, the consolidated earnings per share of the group were not affected by this transfer and achieved positive growth during the period. 

As of 31 January 2024, sponsors and directors jointly held 35.01% of shares, institutions 15.21%, foreign 13.71%, and general investors 36.07% of the company. 

Top News

Square Pharmaceuticals / shares / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

9h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

11h | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

14h | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

Benazir-Zardari's daughter becoming the first lady of Pakistan

37m | Videos
Health Benefits of Fasting

Health Benefits of Fasting

4h | Videos
Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

Real Madrid boss Ancelotti faces tax troubles

5h | Videos
Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

Oppenheimer has 7 Oscars

6h | Videos