Stocks slide further amid decline in turnover

Stocks

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Stocks slide further amid decline in turnover

The DSEX closed 0.69% lower at 6,551 points yesterday

TBS Report
21 September, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 21 September, 2022, 10:12 pm
Stocks slide further amid decline in turnover

Stocks closed lower yesterday following the highest turnover in the last one year – Tk2,832.30 crore – during the previous session on Tuesday. 

Earlier, on 7 September 2021, the daily turnover of the DSE had reached Tk2,866 crore. 

The DSE said in a press release on Tuesday that the daily turnover crossed Tk2,800 crore 15 times in its history.

Unlike Tuesday's first hour jump and massive selloff at the end, the market opened with moderate strength and tried to consolidate till the middle of the session on Wednesday.

Sellers, however, pushed most of the scrips and the indices further down in the second half of the trading session.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.69% lower at 6,551 points yesterday.

According to stockbrokers, serious investors are analysing the upcoming corporate earnings after the recent rally so that they do not end up buying and holding any overpriced stock and the caution is making them book some profits, switching to undervalued stocks from overbought ones.

Negative export growth trend in the first half of September unnerved many investors, while a strong remittance inflow helped the bulls remain active in their preferred scrips, said market analysts.

Turnover in the premier bourse came down to its recent daily average level below Tk2,000 crore yesterday.

The Tk1,808 crore turnover in the DSE on Wednesday was 36% lower than that in the previous session. 

Some 58 scrips advanced in the DSE against a decline of 159 scrips. Meanwhile, the price of 154 remained unchanged, mostly because of the price floor.

Blue chip index DS30 fell by 1.12% to 2,374 points on Wednesday. 

Of the sectors, travel and leisure, paper, fuel and power, IT, and mutual funds advanced while jute, ceramic, service and real estate, cement, life insurance, miscellaneous, pharmaceuticals, financial institutions, textile, general insurance engineering, tannery, food, telecommunication and banking sectors suffered market capitalisation dropped.

Top News

stocks / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Auto News of the Week 

10h | Wheels
Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

Embracing crypto is an eventuality for Bangladesh

12h | Thoughts
Myanmar soldiers carry weapons in Tarlay, Myanmar. Photo: Reuters

'Bangladesh will have to take this to the Security Council'

11h | Interviews
The flow of high-tech products, industrial machinery and capital goods between South Korea and China topped $300 billion in 2021. Photo: Reuters

Supply chains aren’t broken, at least not everywhere

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

Russia unfurls plan to annex swathes of Ukraine

3h | Videos
Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

Baking products price go up due to dollar crisis

3h | Videos
Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

Celebrations across the city in honour of the SAAF winners

3h | Videos
Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

Girlhood of Kalsindur's footballers

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended
Bangladesh

Auditing licence of four chartered accountants suspended

2
Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards
NBR

Mandatory tax return filing relaxed for loans, credit cards

3
Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits
Mode

Bangladeshi brides and their love affair with Sabyasachi outfits

4
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

5
The open sitting space of Adda Bilash, one of the popular garden cafes at Keraniganj. PHOTOS: NOOR-A-ALAM
Food

Garden cafes of Keraniganj: A great new weekend getaway destination

6
Bishwamvarpur upazila in Sunamganj, surrounded by haors and hills, emerges as a striking tourist destination with a refreshed outlook, thanks to the initiatives taken by UNO Md Sadi Ur Rahin Zadid. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

How a UNO transforms a Sunamganj upazila into a tourist destination