Stocks open higher after two days' fall

Stocks

TBS Report
22 November, 2022, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 22 November, 2022, 12:21 pm

Photo: Collected
The Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) benchmark index DSEX opened higher on Tuesday after two days of fall.

During the first two hours of the trading session on the day, the DSEX rose 25 points to reach 6,216. The blue-chip index DS30 also surged 7 points to 2,184.

However, the daily turnover of the DSE still remained low as the investors backed away from investing money due to floor price and economic uncertainty. 

Besides, most of the stocks are still stuck on the floor price as 185 scrips' share price remained unchanged.

During the session, shares of 76 companies advanced while nine declined.

IT sector company Genex Infosys had the top traded shares, which was followed by Padma Life Insurance and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

