Stocks down again

Following two sessions of recovery, equity indices of the Stock Exchanges headed down again on Sunday.

DSEX, the broad-based benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell by 33 points or 0.46% from its previous close of 7,228, at 2.00 pm.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 was down by 0.64% to 2,657 as the large-cap scrips are facing selling pressure from profit booking and Shariah-compliant scrips' index DSES fell by 0.52%.

DSE turnover, a significant market indicator, in the corresponding period slowed down slightly and registered TK1,600 crore compared to Tk 2,171 crore on Thursday last week.

While most are facing correction except for some mid and small-cap stocks, the DSE got 93 winners against 249 losers, and the price of 34 scrips remained unchanged.

Floor traders and analysts observed an increase in profit booking moves by nervy investors as they fear for further index correction on the news headlines regarding commercial banks' fined by the central bank for violating their guidelines for stock investment.

