Standard Ceramic extends losses by 146% in Jul-Sep

Standard Ceramic Industries has recorded an extension of its losses by 146% year-on-year to Tk4.74 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The ceramic tableware manufacturer published its quarterly financial statement today, revealing a loss per share of Tk7.34, compared to Tk3 during the corresponding period a year ago.

Its net asset value per share stood at Tk22.16 negative at the end of September last year.

On Tuesday, its shares closed 0.47% higher at Tk106 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The company previously announced the temporary shutdown of its factory since 26 January due to a shortage of raw materials and a lack of gas and electricity supply.

Despite incurring losses for the last two fiscal years, the share price of Standard Ceramic notably surged by 77% to Tk206 last December.