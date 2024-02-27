Standard Ceramic extends losses by 146% in Jul-Sep

Stocks

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 10:19 pm

Related News

Standard Ceramic extends losses by 146% in Jul-Sep

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 10:19 pm
Standard Ceramic extends losses by 146% in Jul-Sep

Standard Ceramic Industries has recorded an extension of its losses by 146% year-on-year to Tk4.74 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal year.

The ceramic tableware manufacturer published its quarterly financial statement today, revealing a loss per share of Tk7.34, compared to Tk3 during the corresponding period a year ago.

Its net asset value per share stood at Tk22.16 negative at the end of September last year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

On Tuesday, its shares closed 0.47% higher at Tk106 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The company previously announced the temporary shutdown of its factory since 26 January due to a shortage of raw materials and a lack of gas and electricity supply.

Despite incurring losses for the last two fiscal years, the share price of Standard Ceramic notably surged by 77% to Tk206 last December.

Bangladesh

Standard Ceramics / losses

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Winning matches vs winning hearts: Does it count at work?

11h | Panorama
From 2022 to 2023, Head Gear’s sales saw 643% growth and achieved the revenue milestone of Tk1 crore. Photo: courtesy

Head Gear: A Bangladeshi cap brand with global dreams

15h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Apex Bangladesh Fashion Legacy Summit and Show’24: Bridging heritage with innovation in fashion

1d | Mode
Owners took the opportunity to bond, exchanging tales of their beloved Crowns, while basking in the shared passion for these automotive icons. Photo: Akif Hamid

Crowns at Kaya: A convoy of the royal cavalcade

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

14 clubs changed in 1 decade under the influence of City Football Group

2h | Videos
How is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz?

How is Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz?

1h | Videos
Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

Jayant's friendship with Thousand of birds

5h | Videos
Why Putin is unstoppable?

Why Putin is unstoppable?

4h | Videos