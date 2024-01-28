Shares slide as Standard Ceramics halts production for gas, power crisis

Stocks

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 10:52 pm

Related News

Shares slide as Standard Ceramics halts production for gas, power crisis

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 10:52 pm
Shares slide as Standard Ceramics halts production for gas, power crisis

Shares in Standard Ceramics Industries plunged after the tableware manufacturer suspended production due to a shortage of raw materials and a lack of gas and electricity supply.

In a stock exchange disclosure on Sunday, the company announced that the factory went out of operation on 26 January and will remain shut until normal gas and power supplies resume.

This prompted investors to offload their holdings, resulting in a slide of 8.93% to Tk115.30 per share in just a single session, according to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The disclosure states that production in the factory is currently halted due to the post-Corona financial crisis, the current global negative situation, shortages of raw materials, and the closure of gas and electricity supply. Consequently, the authority has decided to temporarily close the factory.

In December of the previous year, amidst challenges such as the dollar crisis, high inflation, and a shortage of working capital, the share price of Standard Ceramic Industries notably surged, despite facing losses in the previous two fiscal years. The tableware manufacturer's share price jumped by 76% to Tk191.4 each on Tuesday, up from Tk108.7 on 28 November.

The company suffered consecutive losses in the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years due to a significant drop in demand for its products as well as higher prices of gas and raw materials.

In FY23, its net loss stood at Tk12.29 crore, resulting in an accumulated loss of Tk20.12 crore. In FY22, it incurred a Tk1.93 crore loss. The company had last paid a dividend in FY21, and that too was only 1% in cash, according to its financial statements.

For its substantial loss in FY23, the company attributed it to the cumulative effects of Covid-19, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the high cost of imported raw materials, which slowed down production and adversely impacted sales and profits.

Top News

Standard Ceramics

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

12h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

16h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

16h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

3h | Videos
Motorcycles eliminated unemployment in Sirajganj

Motorcycles eliminated unemployment in Sirajganj

2h | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

4h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

5h | Videos