Square Pharma’s quarterly profit rise by 18%

Registering over 14% year-on-year revenue growth, Square Pharmaceuticals Ltd has secured an 18% growth in profits for the third (January-March) quarter of the ongoing fiscal year.

The largest drug maker's earnings per share (EPS) stood at Tk5.15 for the three months, up from Tk4.36 in the same quarter a year ago.

For the first nine months of the fiscal year, its EPS grew to Tk16.03 from Tk13.12 a year ago. Its net asset value per share stood at Tk112.39.

Its gross revenue grew to over Tk5,000 crores for the first nine months, up from Tk4,387 crores a year ago.

Square Pharmaceuticals shares closed at Tk225.7 each on Wednesday on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Square Textiles

Meanwhile, Square Textiles Ltd, another listed firm of Square Group, registered Tk12,095 crore in revenue in the July-March period of this fiscal year, which was Tk941 crore a year ago.

Higher profitability in the spinning business boosted the top-tier textile company's EPS to Tk7.15 for the nine months, which was Tk1.84 a year ago.

Its quarterly EPS for the January-March period rose to Tk2.47 from Tk1.05 a year ago.