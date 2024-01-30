Annual sales and marketing conference of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC

30 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
30 January, 2024, 07:40 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The "Annual Sales & Marketing Conference 2023" of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. was held on January 30, 2024 at Cox's Bazar. The conference was inaugurated with commemoration of Square's founder Chairman late Mr. Samson H. Chowdhury.

Managing Director of the company Mr. Tapan Chowdhury delivered inaugural speech where he thanked all the members for their efforts & contribution to make the year 2023 successful. Besides, he emphasized on the opportunities & challenges to confront in 2024. The overall performance of 2023 and specific action plan as well as strategies for 2024 were discussed comprehensively at the conference.

Finally, best performers of 2023 were rewarded in the event. For the first time, best performing employees received the reward in presence of their family members which was a great moment for them.  Mr. Md. Atiquzzaman, Director (Marketing) of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. hosted the program.

Mr. Samuel S Chowdhury (Chairman, Square Group), Mr. Kabir Reza (Executive Director, Accounts & Finance), Mr. Muhammad Zahangir Alam (Executive Director, Finance & Strategy) and other senior officials were present in the conference. Medical Representatives of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC. participated in the program from all over the country.

