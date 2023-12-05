Another Square Pharma director to buy 10 lakh shares worth Tk21cr

Samuel S Chowdhury, one of the directors of Square Pharmaceuticals PLC, has expressed his intention to buy 10 lakh shares of the company at the prevailing market price.

As per the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), the prices of each share stand at Tk209.8. So the buying value of said shares would be Tk20.98 crore.

On Tuesday, Samuel S Chowdhury declared his decision to buy the shares through the public and block market within the next 30 working days.

On 3 December, Square Pharmaceuticals' two directors Tapan Chowdhury and Ratna Patra also expressed their intention through the stock exchanges to buy 20 lakh shares of the company.

Both directors will buy 10 lakh shares each of the company.

According to the company, Samuel S Chowdhury is the chairman of Square Pharmaceuticals. Till 30 October, Samuel S Chowdhury held 6.31 crore shares of the company.

Ratna Patra is vice-chairman, who owns 6.05 crore shares, and managing director Tapan Chowdhury owns 6.41 crore shares.

