Special auditors to look into financials of 4 firms

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
17 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 09:45 pm

Related News

Special auditors to look into financials of 4 firms

BSEC will send quotations to the panel of auditors this week

Salah Uddin Mahmud
17 January, 2022, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 17 January, 2022, 09:45 pm
Special auditors to look into financials of 4 firms

The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) has decided to appoint special auditors for four listed companies – Alhaj Textile Mills, Bangladesh Welding Electrodes, Fu-Wang Foods, and Safko Spinning Mills – to probe into their financial statements.

The securities regulator will send quotations in this regard to the panel of auditors this week. 

Earlier, the commission restructured the firms' boards in an attempt to improve their businesses, and also to find out the reasons behind their downturn, said BSEC sources.

Alhaj Textile Mills

The BSEC restructured the company's board in December 2020.

Alhaj Textile Mills mainly manufactures cotton yarns and sells its products to local and foreign markets. 

Its production remained halted from 25 June 2019 to 1 June 2021.

From July to September of 2021, it made a net profit of Tk7 lakh.

The sponsors and directors of the company hold 25.63% shares of its paid-up capital.

Alhaj Textile Mills Ltd was incorporated on 3 March 1961. 

The company was nationalised and its mill was operated under the management of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Corporation in 1972.

But on 12 December 1982, it was denationalised and handed over to its previous owners. The company was then listed on the bourses in 1983.

Bangladesh Welding Electrodes

The commission appointed two independent directors to the company's board in January 2021. 

Bangladesh Welding Electrodes Ltd manufactures and markets welding electrodes, industrial glasses, and other allied items.

BSEC observed that the company provided false information about its capital gain on the disposal of its Tk33.24 crore fixed assets.

Besides, the company declared a 1% stock dividend to the shareholders without earning any profit in 2019, which is contrary to the securities laws.

Currently, the company needs fresh capital to start operations in relocated facilities.

It was incorporated in 1983 and was listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 1999.

Fu-Wang Foods

BSEC recast its board in July 2021 and nominated five independent directors for the company to protect investors' interests.

The commission found that the company made huge transactions with related parties and family members without making proper disclosures to the stock market.

Fu-Wang Foods Ltd got listed on the stock exchanges in 2000. 

Safko Spinning Mills

Its board was recast in September 2021. 

The stock market regulator nominated four independent directors for the company. 

It declared no dividend for the 2018-19 and 2019-20 financial years. Since listing, the company increased its paid-up capital by 87.39% by giving out bonus shares.

Safko Spinning Mills Ltd went into commercial production in 1997 and got listed on stock exchanges in 2000.

Top News

BSEC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

Top 10 items to buy at the Trade Fair

10h | Brands
Hasan Rahman, the retired NASA engineer holding a prototype of Taalpata, says policies should change to support tech companies. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Taalpata: A NASA engineer’s dream to make Tk12,000 laptops caught in bureaucracy’s web

10h | Panorama
The Queen has now stripped Prince Andrew of his military titles and royal patronages. Photo: Reuters

Prince Andrew and the monarchy’s royal mess

1d | Bloomberg Special
Photo: Reuters

ELLE magazine bans fur in all its titles to support animal welfare

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

Bose Brothers: Historic Restaurant of Chittagong

1d | Videos
As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

As pandemic bites, old flat sales surge

1d | Videos
Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

Djokovic facing deportation from Australia after losing court appeal

1d | Videos
Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

Page of Spider-Man comic sells for $ 3.36 million

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
A single race concludes at three laps on the track which adds up to a distance of about 1.3 kilometres. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Go Kart Courtside: Advancing amusement in eastern Dhaka

2
Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%
Banking

Brac Bank increases junior-grade salaries up to 50%

3
Mukta Biriyani began by only selling beef chaap and polau, but its popularity grew fast based on the strength of its recipes. Photos: TBS
Food

Mukta Biryani: the best place for duck roast and pigeon bhuna

4
How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant
Energy

How Summit takes new step abroad in Indian power plant

5
Photo: TBS
Covid-19 in Bangladesh

Bangladesh bans public gatherings from 13 Jan as Covid cases spike

6
Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre
Panorama

Ground Zero: Shooting colours in Bangladesh’s sole paintball centre