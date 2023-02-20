Sonali Paper investors lose 13% capital in 3 days

Traders lost 13% of their capital by investing in Sonali Paper and Board Mills Limited in just 3 days.

According to the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), investors lost Tk90 from each share as the share price of the company dropped to Tk615 from Tk705 during the period.

However, prior to this fallout, its share price had jumped by 15% in four days.

Market insiders said this loss is the result of seeking quick profit by means of unhealthy practices. Investors made the same mistake last year and incurred huge losses.

During the early session on Monday, Sonali Paper's share price fell by 3.62% becoming the worst-traded share on the DSE trading floor.