Stocks down for two consecutive day

Stocks

TBS Report
07 November, 2024, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 07 November, 2024, 03:47 pm

Since the beginning of the trading session, stocks have been witnessing selling pressure

Stocks ended lower today (7 November) as selling pressure continued on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).  

The benchmark DSEX index declined by 31 points, closing at 5,316, following an 18-point decline the previous day. 

Turnover at the DSE declined by 17% to Tk541 crore today. About 62% of traded stocks, or 246 companies, saw price declines, while 97 stocks posted gains, and 52 remained unchanged.

The DSE Shariah Index fell by 4.66 points to 1,187, and the DS30 index slipped 2.21 points to 1,965.

Legacy Footwear led the gainers with a 9.79% increase to Tk48.2 per share, followed by Global Heavy Chemical, up 9.66% to Tk26.1, and S Alam Cold Storage, up 9.56% to Tk12.6.

On the losing side, Pharma Aid dropped 9.31% to Tk615.5 per share, followed by Uttara Finance, down 7.36% to Tk17.6, and Fareast Finance, down 7.31% to Tk3.8.
 

