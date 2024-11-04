Tax rate on capital gains over Tk50 lakh now 15% irrespective of time frame

TBS Report
04 November, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 04:05 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The tax rate on any yearly capital gains over Tk50 lakh has been fixed at 15%, irrespective of the time frame of the transactions.

Previously, this rate was 30% (effective tax 40.5% after surcharge) for anyone selling the shares before five years and the rate was 15% (effective 20.25% after surcharge) after five years.

This information was disclosed in a press release published by the national board of revenue today (4 November).

