DSEX rallies 112 points as capital gains tax cut sparks market surge

The daily turnover at the DSE jumped by 48% from the previous session, reaching Tk839 crore

Photo: Burak The Weekender/ Pexels
The Dhaka Stock Exchange's (DSE) benchmark index, the DSEX, surged by 112 points today (5 November), reaching 5,365.

This marks the second consecutive day of gains following a reduction in capital gains tax by the National Board of Revenue (NBR), which provided a fresh boost to investor confidence.

On Monday, the NBR announced a cut in the capital gains tax rate for gains exceeding Tk50 lakh, reducing it from 30% to 15%. 

This adjustment effectively lowers the maximum tax rate for high-net-worth individuals to 20.25% from 40.25%, including surcharges.

The positive sentiment saw 341 stocks advance, while only 17 declined, and 32 remained unchanged.

The daily turnover at the DSE jumped by 48% from the previous session, reaching Tk839 crore.

Square Pharmaceuticals led trading activity with a turnover of Tk33 crore, followed by Acme Laboratories, Linde Bangladesh, and Bangladesh Shipping Corporation.

Among gainers, Fu Wang Food saw the highest price increase, climbing 10%, with Shurwid Industries, Aramit Cement, Rupali Life Insurance, and National Life Insurance also performing strongly.

In contrast, Lovello Ice-Cream experienced the steepest decline, making it the session's worst performer.

Stock / DSE

