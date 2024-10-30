DSEX jumps 147 points, turnover crosses Tk500cr after 20 days

The benchmark index, DSEX, of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) surged by 147 points today (30 October), marking a second consecutive day of gains, while turnover exceeded Tk500 crore for the first time in 20 days.

On the day, the DSEX jumped 2.94% to reach 5,164, while the blue-chip DS30 gained 57 points to close at 1,915.

Among the traded issues, 373 were advanced, while 15 declined and 9 remained unchanged.

The securities regulator said the finance adviser will visit the BSEC today at 3pm to discuss the ongoing crisis in the capital market.

Market insiders said stocks surged in hopes that the affected investors may get stimulus from the government.