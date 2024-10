The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) rose by 45 points to 5,210 by 11am today (31 October), extending the rally for the third consecutive day.

During the session, 289 issues advanced, while 64 declined and 35 remained unchanged.

The turnover at the DSE was Tk192 crore during the session.

Bangladesh Shipping Corporation was the top gainer as its share price jumped over 19% following the record dividend declaration.