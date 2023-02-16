Robi declares 7% cash dividend for 2022

Country's second largest mobile telecom operator Robi Axiata has declared a 7% cash dividend for its shareholders for the period ended on 31 December 2022.

The dividend declaration came from its board meeting held on Thursday (16 February).

The board of the company also disclosed its yearly earnings at the meeting.

As per the meeting decision, Robi will conduct the annual general meeting (AGM) on 25 April for shareholders' approval on declared dividend and annual financial statement.

The record date has been set for 13 March for the AGM.

According to Robi's financial statement, its earnings per share was Tk0.35 in the last year, which was Tk0.34 in the previous year.

