Pubali Bank perpetual bond’s half-yearly coupon rate declared as 9.58%

Stocks

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:26 pm

Related News

Pubali Bank perpetual bond’s half-yearly coupon rate declared as 9.58%

The record date is 20 September

TBS Report
14 September, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 14 September, 2022, 09:26 pm
Pubali Bank.
Pubali Bank.

Pubali Bank Limited has announced a coupon rate of 9.58% for its perpetual bond traded on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) since 23 March and ending on 22 September.

On Wednesday, the bond's trustee published the information on the websites of both stock exchanges.

The record date for the bond's coupon entitlement has been set as 20 September, according to the disclosure.

This bond is an unsecured, contingent-convertible, fully paid-up, non-cumulative and Basel III compliant one that started trading at the stock exchanges on 24 March 2022.

In December last year, Pubali Bank secured regulatory approval to raise Tk500 crore by issuing the bond in order to strengthen its additional Tier-1 capital base with the money collected.

Local institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals bought the bond units through a private placement, whereas general investors bought its bond units in a public offering.

Some Tk450 crore has been raised through private placement and the remaining Tk50 crore with a public offering.

Local merchant bank, Green Delta Capital Limited, was the trustee of the bond while UCB Capital Limited and City Bank Capital Resources Limited were the arrangers, issue managers, and underwriters of the bond.

Pubali Bank / Perpetual Bond / Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Leading the parade was Mr. Khondker Mandood Ahmed’s classic Mercedes Benz W123 E Class, followed by the newer generation sedans and coupes, followed by SUVs. Photo: Saikat Roy

Club Drive 3: Mercedes Benz Mawa Run

6h | Wheels
Photo: Noor A Alam

The story of a people through the story of their language

7h | Panorama
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an illegal RMG export business 

12h | Panorama
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

First fifty ‘Being Human’ customers to receive Salman Khan-signed caps

1d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

Ignored plan that could have brought relief to the city!

36m | Videos
How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

How is the Bangladesh Men's T20 World Cup squad?

1h | Videos
Students in depression for not getting better grades!

Students in depression for not getting better grades!

2h | Videos
7 unknown facts about Queen Elizabeth II

7 unknown facts about Queen Elizabeth II

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

India offers free transit to Bangladesh for exports to third countries

2
Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December
Splash

Nora Fatehi not coming to Bangladesh in December

3
The country&#039;s first overhead metro train on a performance test run from Uttara&#039;s Diabari to Pallabi on Sunday. Photo: Saad Abdullah
Transport

Minimum metro rail fare set at Tk20

4
Tax return verification goes online
Economy

Tax return verification goes online

5
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

6
Mama Fuchka. Photo: Saqlain Rizve
Food

The Best ‘Fuchkawalas’ of Dhaka