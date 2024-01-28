Mir Akhter Hossain Limited profit declines 25% in H1

Mir Akhter Hossain Limited has reported a 25% decline in net profit for the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

The real estate company unveiled the half yearly financial statement of FY24 at a meeting held on Sunday (28 January).

According to the price sensitive statement, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.78, which was Tk1.04 a year ago at the same time.

Its shares closed at Tk45.10 each on Sunday, which was 6.82% lower than the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.