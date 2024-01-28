Mir Akhter Hossain Limited profit declines 25% in H1

Stocks

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 08:49 pm

Related News

Mir Akhter Hossain Limited profit declines 25% in H1

The real estate company unveiled the half yearly financial statement of FY24 at a meeting held on Sunday (28 January).

TBS Report
28 January, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2024, 08:49 pm
Mir Akhter Hossain Limited profit declines 25% in H1

Mir Akhter Hossain Limited has reported a 25% decline in net profit for the July-December period of the fiscal year 2023-24 (FY24).

The real estate company unveiled the half yearly financial statement of FY24 at a meeting held on Sunday (28 January).

According to the price sensitive statement, its consolidated earnings per share was Tk0.78, which was Tk1.04 a year ago at the same time.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Its shares closed at Tk45.10 each on Sunday, which was 6.82% lower than the previous session at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mir Akhter Hossain Limited / Bangladesh / profit

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Gear up for safety: Top 5 certified motorcycle helmets

10h | Wheels
Under the School Level Improvement Plan (SLIP), primary schools are now renovating their interior with colourful classes and balconies. Photo: Courtesy

Meet Halim: The artist who travels and paints primary schools across Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
The moral weight of this judgement will have a huge effect on the psychology of those countries who have been supporting Israel unconditionally thus far. Photo: Bloomberg

Why the ICJ ruling, despite falling short on ceasefire, is damaging for Israel

13h | Panorama
Fashion designers are working at the design studio of Texweave. Photo: TAD Group

Pay attention to the dearth of fashion designers in apparel industry

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

A fairytale day in the life of Shamar Joseph

42m | Videos
Children are happy even with discarded toys

Children are happy even with discarded toys

1h | Videos
Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

Saudi Arabia’s first alcohol store is a big step, but also aims to tackle a longstanding problem

2h | Videos
Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

Who will be the next Liverpool manager?

4h | Videos