Lub-rref posts 21% surge in half-yearly profits

Stocks

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 09:37 pm

Related News

Lub-rref posts 21% surge in half-yearly profits

Its DSE shares closed 1.2% higher at Tk41 each on Wednesday

TBS Report
23 February, 2022, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2022, 09:37 pm
Lub-rref posts 21% surge in half-yearly profits

Lub-rref (Bangladesh) Limited, lubricant producer under the BNO brand, reported 21.42% higher earnings per share (EPS) in the first half of fiscal 2021-22, compared to the same time a year ago.

At the end of the July-December period, its EPS stood at Tk1.02, which was Tk0.84 at the same period in the previous fiscal year.

Mofijur Rahaman, the chief financial officer of the company, told The Business Standard, "Our business grew well in the first quarter but in the second quarter, there had been some problems with raw material sourcing and that slightly hindered the timeliness of supply to the market."

Both the quarters saw year on year growth, but the business in the second quarter was slightly slower than the first, he added.

Meanwhile, despite the Covid shock, the company did well in fiscal 2020-21 as it reported a 54% EPS growth to Tk3.41.

But it paid only a 10% cash dividend to the shareholders for the last fiscal year.

Lub-rref is the lubricant recycling pioneer in the country that went public in 2021.

The firm is expanding both its lubricant recycling capacity and virgin base oil refining capacity in Chattogram.

The company's under-construction industrial theme park on the bank of Karnaphuli is going to have a large base oil refinery, a jetty, a tank terminal, a bitumen, and a hydrogen plant.

Lub-rref shares closed 1.23% higher at Tk41 each on Wednesday in the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

At the end of December last year, its net asset value per share stood at Tk36.82 against the face value of Tk10.

Top News

Lub-rref (Bangladesh) / Profit growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

Such comments are inappropriate on a public forum

9h | Panorama
There is a national park situated inside the capital city of Nairobi, which is so surreal because you have this huge landmass full of wild animals but you can still see tall buildings nearby. Photo: Collected

8 reasons Kenya should be on every Bangladeshi traveller’s bucket list

9h | Explorer
Professor Mustafizur Rahman. Illustration: TBS

Sri Lanka has been dependent on China, our sources are diversified

10h | Panorama
A 70 percent stake of The Hambantota port in Sri Lanka has been leased to China for 99 years Photo_ Bloomberg

What does the world think?

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

Imran wants TV debate with Modi

4h | Videos
United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

United Group’s dream project for Dhaka

4h | Videos
Trump's social media app goes live

Trump's social media app goes live

4h | Videos
Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

Despite sanctions Russia preparing large offensive in Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

2
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

3
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused