Exporter Nialco Alloys snaps out of Ukraine war blues, H1 profit jumps 1,182%

Stocks

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 10:23 pm

Related News

Exporter Nialco Alloys snaps out of Ukraine war blues, H1 profit jumps 1,182%

TBS Report
13 February, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2023, 10:23 pm
Infographic: TBS
Infographic: TBS

In a time when a lot of large-cap companies are struggling to remain afloat, a small company like Nialco Alloys bounced back hard from its business slowdown that was caused by the Russia-Ukraine war in fiscal 2021-22, and posted record high net profit in the July to December period of the ongoing 2022-23 fiscal year.

In the first half of FY23, the company's net profit jumped by a staggering 1,182% year-on-year and stood at Tk4.02 crore – which is even greater than the company's annual profits in each of the last five fiscal years.

Nialco Alloys is a manufacturer of copper alloy products and exports 100% of them to Europe, Africa, and Asia. As its business performance is fully dependent on its exports, the Russia-Ukraine war had severely affected the company's business in FY22 resulting in a 66% drop in revenue, and 58% drop in profit year-on-year.

The company said in its FY22 annual report that because of the war, demand for its products in Europe was very sluggish, which is why successful market deals could not be made. Hence, the production cost was much higher than the products' selling price.

"Also, volatility in dollar prices and unstable market demands compelled the company to take an observe-and-proceed strategy."

Therefore, turnover dropped sharply, but the fixed costs remained the same. Thus, the profit declined significantly, the report said.

The Business Standard contacted Nialco's Company Secretary Tariqul Islam Chisty over phone for comments on how the SME company thrived, but he declined to comment.

But in its stock exchange filing on Monday, Nialco said its half-yearly earnings per share jumped to Tk1.41 from Tk0.11 in a year because of an increase in turnover.

Nialco Alloys at a glance

Among the 13 companies listed on the SME platform, Nialco Alloys was the first. In 2022, it raised Tk7.5 crore by issuing 0.75 crore shares for eligible investors through a qualified investor offer (QIO).

The company does not have any direct competitor in the country.

It manufactures high grade bronze and brass ingots including gun metal, phosphorus bronze, leaded bronze, aluminum bronze, manganese bronze, sand cast brass (SCB), high tensile brass (HTB), die cast brass (DCB), master alloys, phosphorus copper, etc.

Japan is one of its main markets, and in the last fiscal, 56% of its exports were to Japan.

On Monday, Nialco's share price soared by 5.42% and closed at Tk52.5 per share at the DSE, compared to the previous trading session. 

 

Top News

Nialco Alloys / Copper Industry / Profit growth

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

We are paying more attention to work-life balance than we used to do, and rightly so. Jacinda Ardern’s resignation is one of the latest examples. Photo: Bloomberg

Quitting while on top

10h | Panorama
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

13h | Panorama
From left: Rakin Absar, Saba Chowdhury, Iftekhar Rafsan, and Ishrat Zaheen Ahmed. Photo: Mahinuzzaman Piyan. Wardrobe: Ecstasy, ZarZain, Gorur Ghash. Makeup: Shamim

Young Hearts on love, commitment and heartbreak

1d | Mode
There are around a thousand active van pullers in Karwan Bazar. For each delivery, the vanwalas earn Tk150 to Tk200. Photo: Mumit M

An organised mess: The racing vanwalas of Karwan Bazar

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

PBI recommends punishment against Maryam and her family

1h | TBS Stories
How to use ChatGPT?

How to use ChatGPT?

2h | Tech Talk
Balloon like object now seen over China sky

Balloon like object now seen over China sky

3h | TBS World
Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

Imranur's first gold win for the country made history for Bangladesh

5h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank
Banking

Maqsuda Begum made new executive director of Bangladesh Bank

2
Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From 'Made in Bangladesh' to 'Designed in Bangladesh'

3
Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making
Districts

Master plan for futuristic Chattogram city in the making

4
30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times
Economy

30% companies see double-digit growth even in hard times

5
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

HSC results to be published Wednesday

6
Photo: BSS
Infrastructure

96% construction works of Bangabandhu tunnel completed