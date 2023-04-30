Investors unlikely to get anything from Regent Textile liquidation

Stocks

Salah Uddin Mahmud
30 April, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 10:29 pm

Related News

Investors unlikely to get anything from Regent Textile liquidation

Salah Uddin Mahmud
30 April, 2023, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 10:29 pm

Publicly listed Regent Textile Mills Ltd, one of the 11 debt-ridden companies of the Chattogram-based Habib Group, is having to liquidate as the US business conglomerate Wilmington Trust Company filed an application against the company for being a guarantor of a substantial amount of dues.

Liquidation is the process of selling off assets and using the proceeds to pay off creditors and shareholders. It is triggered when a company is insolvent and is unable to pay its debts.

While creditors and lenders will be prioritised in the process, analysts warn that general investors (public) are unlikely to get anything from the liquidation.

Abu Ahmed, a stock market analyst and former professor of economics at Dhaka University, called such companies a burden for the stock market because they cause investors to suffer.

Regent Textile Mills Limited, which was established in 2006, is a 100% export-oriented textile mill for high-quality woven fabrics and home furnishing items located at Kalurghat, Chattogram. The Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) approved its IPO in August 2015 to raise Tk125 crore from the capital market.

BSEC Executive Director Mohammad Rezaul Karim said any liquidation will be governed by the Company Act and the BSEC will act after receiving directions from the court. 

The High Court has recently accepted the liquidation application in this regard, according to court officials.

The Habib Group's Regent Airways and ten other companies have also applied for liquidation due to non-payment of aircraft rentals owed to Wilmington Trust Company.

According to sources, Regent Airways had rented aircraft from Wilmington Trust Company on various occasions but had failed to make payments for a prolonged period, leading it to becoming a defaulter.

Also, ten other companies belonging to the Habib Group acted as guarantors for Regent Airways at the time of renting the aircraft from Wilmington Trust. The 11 companies applying for liquidation owe approximately Tk3,000 crore to banks, non-bank financial institutions, customs bonds, and other organisations.

While Wilmington Trust's lawyers have not disclosed the exact amount of their outstanding dues, they have conveyed the impression that it is quite significant. Regent Textile Mills Ltd could not recommend any dividend for its shareholders since 2021 and has also been unable to publish any disclosure from 30 June 2021.

As of 31 July 2022, the sponsors and directors jointly held 54.55% of the shares, institutions 4.69%, and the general public held 40.76% shares in the company.

Top News

Regent / stocks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

13h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

15h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

13h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

5h | TBS World
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

6h | TBS Stories
5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

12h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022