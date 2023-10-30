Invest in Bangladesh stock market, you'll get high returns: BSEC chairman tells German investors

Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) Chairman Professor Shibli Rubayet-UL-Islam called on German investors to pour money in Bangladesh's capital market, promising that the investment will result in high returns.

"Bangladesh's economy has made enviable progress. We have already progressed in all indicators. Invest in various sectors, including the capital market, to get high returns," he said at a roadshow titled 'The Rise of Bengal Tiger: Bangladesh-German Trade and Investment Summit 2023' at Hotel Intercontinental in the German capital Berlin on Monday.

The BSEC and the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) jointly organised the roadshow.

Speaking on the occasion, the BSEC chairman said there is a potential for investment in various sectors, including the capital market.

"We have brought new products to the capital market. We have developed it. You can invest here safely," the BSEC chairman told investors.

He said Bangladesh's development partners say the country will lead the global economy in the future.

"There are 39 hi-tech parks, 100 economic zones in the country. Bangladesh now has huge potential for investment. Hopefully Germany will invest more in Bangladesh."

Bangladesh's ambassador to Germany Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan gave the welcome speech on the occasion.

Bida Executive Chairman Lokman Hossain, Beza Chairman Sheikh Yusuf Harun, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) Chairman Hasan Mohammad Hafizur Rahman Babu, Capital Market Stabilization Fund Chairman Najibur Rahman also spoke on the occasion.

Speaking about Bangladesh's aviation sector, the BSEC chairman said Bangladesh has a total of 12 airports including three international airports.

"We operate domestic flights from 8 airports. We have four airlines, 11 chartered airlines and 4 cargo airlines operating flights here. Biman Bangladesh Airlines is already considering buying aircraft from France's Airbus."

He also said, "We [Bangladesh] have never failed to achieve our target. We will not fail in any of our goals in the future. Our next target is to make ourselves a developed country."

Addressing German businessmen, Shibli Rubaiyat said, "We have 100 special economic zones. Like the money market, our capital market is also moving forward. Everyone, including the Bida and the Bepza, is ready to help you."

Capital Market Stabilization Fund Chairman Md Nojibur Rahman said after the Covid-19 pandemic, foreigners are looking for good places to invest.Bangladesh wants to catch that investment

Bangladesh's Ambassador to Germany Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan said Bangladesh and Germany have had good relations for a long time.

"Bangladesh has been progressing economically for 20 years. It now wants to become a middle income country by 2031."

"We are working to increase the import, export and investment of both countries. Bangladesh is now moving forward in the ease of doing business in Bangladesh. Hopefully German investors will invest in Bangladesh," he said.