Intraco Refueling leads the turnover chart

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Intraco Refueling Station Limited, which is going to ship gas from Bhola to Dhaka, led the turnover chart on Sunday (4 June).

According to DSE data, the turnover value of Intraco Refueling stood at Tk59.34 crore, which was followed by Meghna Life Insurance at Tk42.73 crore and Sea Pearl Beach Resorts at Tk37.24 crore.

On Sunday, Intraco Refueling's shares price jumped over 8.94% or TK4.2 each to Tk51.20 each.

Intraco Refueling Station, a listed firm on the stock market, has signed a deal recently with the Sundarban Gas Company — a state-owned gas distributor in Khulna Divisional City and Bhola — to transport compressed natural gas from Bhola to Dhaka.

The deal will boost Intraco's revenue and profit significantly after starting the gas transportation in the next two or three months, according to the company.

