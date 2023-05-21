Indices slip after three winning sessions

Stocks

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 09:44 pm

Related News

Indices slip after three winning sessions

TBS Report
21 May, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2023, 09:44 pm
Representational Photo: TBS
Representational Photo: TBS

Dhaka and Chattogram stocks closed lower on Sunday and snapped their winning streak that lasted for three days.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.14% lower at 6,281.

The market started to inch up in the morning and failed to stay afloat in the green territory as investors rushed to book some of their recent quick profits, according to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities.

Investors were active on both sides of the trading fence. Buoyant investors continued their chase for sector-specific issues with quick gain potentials, while some cautious investors perceived it as an opportunity to realise their short-term gains due to market uncertainty ahead of the national budget declaration for the upcoming fiscal year, it added.

The DSE turnover fell by 13% to Tk812 crore.

General insurance, life insurance, and food sectors added most to the turnover contributing nearly 30% of the day's total together.

Most of the sectors displayed dismal returns, out of which travel, IT, and services faced the biggest price corrections while general insurance, jute, and mutual funds managed to inch up.

66 scrips advanced and 104 declined in the DSE.

Chittagong Stock Exchange's equity indices also closed lower while turnover in the port city bourse went up from Tk12.7 crore to Tk17 crore.

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Stock Market

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

Bagging style: Picking the trendiest carrier for every occasion

13h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A fulfilling job is a luxury of modern times

15h | Panorama
Urbanisation in Bangladesh is a growing reality with multifaceted dilemmas, fragmented interventions, and the absence of holistic perspectives. Photo: TBS

Urban policy discourse and the knowledge gap thus far

14h | Panorama
Building a machan in the Sundarbans. Photo: Courtesy.

Life in the Wild: ‘I would be in this cage for at least 12 hours’

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Syria welcomed to Arab League

Syria welcomed to Arab League

4h | TBS World
The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

The reason behind the shortage of sugar in the market

1d | TBS Stories
Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

Munshiganj Mirkadim's Tradition "Dhabal Goru"

1d | TBS Stories
Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

Since 2016, Ranu has been the guardian of the children of Chhota Mani Niwas

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Dhaka Metro Rail. Photo: Rajib Dhar
Transport

Metro rail to run from 8am to 8pm from 21 May

2
Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park
Bangladesh

Dhaka south to turn Dholaikhal reservoir into a park

3
7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list
Bangladesh

7 Bangladeshis in Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia 2023 list

4
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Private helicopter service launched in Ctg

6
As one of the largest freshwater lakes in South Asia, Wular Lake provides a breathtaking backdrop for visitors to enjoy a wide range of activities.(ANI photo)
World+Biz

Kashmir's Bangladesh village poised to become a thriving tourist destination