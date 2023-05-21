Indices slip after three winning sessions

Dhaka and Chattogram stocks closed lower on Sunday and snapped their winning streak that lasted for three days.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), closed 0.14% lower at 6,281.

The market started to inch up in the morning and failed to stay afloat in the green territory as investors rushed to book some of their recent quick profits, according to the daily market commentary of EBL Securities.

Investors were active on both sides of the trading fence. Buoyant investors continued their chase for sector-specific issues with quick gain potentials, while some cautious investors perceived it as an opportunity to realise their short-term gains due to market uncertainty ahead of the national budget declaration for the upcoming fiscal year, it added.

The DSE turnover fell by 13% to Tk812 crore.

General insurance, life insurance, and food sectors added most to the turnover contributing nearly 30% of the day's total together.

Most of the sectors displayed dismal returns, out of which travel, IT, and services faced the biggest price corrections while general insurance, jute, and mutual funds managed to inch up.

66 scrips advanced and 104 declined in the DSE.

Chittagong Stock Exchange's equity indices also closed lower while turnover in the port city bourse went up from Tk12.7 crore to Tk17 crore.