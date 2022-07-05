IDLC Securities opens digital booth in Bogura 

IDLC Securities has opened a digital booth in Bogura to provide all of its services to its customers.

The booth is located on the third floor of Shairul Complex in Sherpur Road, Sutrapur, reads a press release issued in this regard.

Managing Director of IDLC Securities Limited Md Saifuddin, CFA, delivered the welcome address at the inaugural function held recently.

Bogurra Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Masudur Rahman Milon attended the event as chief guest.

Professor Dr Hosne Ara Begum, Ashoka Fellow and Founder and Executive Director of Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangh (TMSS), and Mozammel Haque Lalu, Editor of Daily Karatoa were present as special guests.

Also present on the occasion were various dignitaries of Bogura as well as senior officials of the IDLC Finance Limited.

