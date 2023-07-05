Holcim Group CFO joins LafargeHolcim Bangladesh as director

Claudia Iris Albertini, Holcim Group's chief financial officer (CFO) for Asia, Middle East and Africa, has joined LafargeHolcim Bangladesh Limited as a director.

She is also a member of the audit committee of the company, according to the company's Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) filing.

LafargeHolcim Bangladesh has made a strong start to the year 2023, posting a net profit of Tk190 crore in the first three months – the highest in a particular quarter for the company.

The net profit jumped by over 102% year-on-year, and earnings per share stood at Tk1.64, up from Tk0.81 a year ago.

In a press release, the company said its sales increased by 37% to Tk854 crore in the January-March quarter, compared to Tk625 crore in 2022.

Iqbal Chowdhury, chief executive officer at the cement maker, said in the press release, "The first quarter's performance demonstrates the strength of our diverse product portfolio and strategic presence driven by innovative products, high-value solutions, a digital footprint, and new channels."

"We are also supporting our customers with sustainable waste management solutions through Geocycle," he added.

He thanked all employees of the company, along with its valued channel partners and stakeholders, for the strong start to the year.

"In the given market context, we shall continue to focus on the expansion of channels, aggregate business, new products, and solutions in the market, and at the same time enhance our digital footprint in Bangladesh to ensure sustainable growth," he noted.

The company's shares closed at Tk68.6 each on Wednesday at the DSE, which was 0.58% lower than the previous session.