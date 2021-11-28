Green Delta Capital acts as foreign debt transaction advisor for LankaBangla Finance

TBS Report
28 November, 2021, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2021, 09:14 pm

Local investment bank, Green Delta Capital Limited, acted as an advisor in a recent foreign loan transaction for LankaBangla Finance Limited - one of the leading non-bank financial institutions (NBFIs) in Bangladesh.

LankaBangla Finance has received a total of $21 million foreign loan – $5 million from Financing for Healthier Lives DAC, an Ireland-based special purpose vehicle and $16 million from five funds managed by responsAbility Investments AG.

Green Delta Capital Limited was the transaction advisor in both the transactions, reads a press release.

LankaBangla received its first foreign funding of $20 million in 2019 from Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector and then it received another foreign funding of $15 million from BlueOrchard Microfinance Fund, a Swiss-based fund manager, earlier this year, where also Green Delta Capital Limited was lead arranger and advisor to the transaction.

responsAbility is an impact investment fund manager, which mostly invests in emerging markets. Their aim is to benefit the borrower to create a better and more sustainable world.

The loan proceeds will be utilised to cater to the financing needs of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and projects which will have a positive social impact.

The loans will help LankaBangla expand its business and create new employment opportunities so that economic development takes place.

Green Delta Capital Limited / LankaBangla Finance

