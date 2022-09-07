Genex Infosys secures Tk60cr revenue through renewing deal with Banglalink

Genex Infosys Limited – the largest call centre service provider in Bangladesh – has renewed its contract with Banglalink Digital Communications Ltd which will generate Tk60 crore in revenue for the call centre in the next five years.

On Tuesday evening, the board of Genex Infosys approved the renewal of the contract to provide call centre services to the mobile network operator.

The two parties first signed the contract in 2017 for a tenure of five years.

Genex's Company Secretary Jewel Rashed Sarker told The Business Standard, "We renewed our contract with Banglalink for another five years. The new deal will bring more revenue than the previous one."

Genex Infosys started its call centre business in 2013. By getting through challenges in its initial years, it has now become the largest call centre in the country with more than 2,000 seats and full-set equipment.

Alongside Banglalink, Genex provides call centre services to Grameenphone, Robi, and Airtel as well.

Its Chief Executive Officer Prince Mojumder said, "If there are 17 crore mobile users in total, we can proudly say that we provide services to 15 crore of them."

"We are the brand behind brands which is why we are indirectly a part of the lifestyles of people," he added.

Genex also handles the government information service helpline number 333, which is one of the two largest government call centres in Bangladesh.

Besides, the company does many back-office tasks for international companies like Uber. In addition, many banks outsource their back-office banking services to Genex.

Genex Infosys got listed on the stock market in 2019. On Wednesday, its shares closed at Tk75.70 each against its Tk10 face value on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The company had paid 10% cash and 10% stock dividends to its shareholders for FY21.

In its listing year, the company made a net profit of Tk19.56 crore, which increased to Tk33.24 crore in fiscal 2020-21.

In the July to March period of the 2021-22 fiscal year, its net profit stood at Tk36.98 crore.

According to a company official, Genex achieved such growth by diversifying its business.