Fu-Wang Foods leads DSE turnover chart

Fu-Wang Foods, the biscuits and confectionery products manufacturer, led the turnover chart on Sunday.

According to the Dhaks Stock Exchange (DSE) data, the turnover value of Fu-Wang Foods stood at Tk56.41 crore, which was followed by Eastern Housing at Tk30.32 crore and Crystal Insurance at Tk29.64 crore.

On Sunday, Fu-Wang Foods shares price declined by 0.49% to Tk40.4 each.

Turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) increased by 33% to Tk610 crore on Sunday, which is the highest since 3 August.