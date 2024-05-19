DSEX drops below 5,500 points for the first time in over 3 years

Stocks

TBS Report
19 May, 2024, 10:40 am
Last modified: 19 May, 2024, 11:09 am

Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS
Photo: Mehedi Hasan/TBS

Following the previous trading sessions, the indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE)  experienced a sharp decline due to selling pressure at the opening of the trading session today (19 May).

DSEX, the key index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plummeted by 60 points in the first hour of the trading session, falling below 5,500 for the first time in over three years.

By 11am, the DSEX settled at 5,457 points.

This decline extended the losing streak to five consecutive sessions.

Meanwhile, the DSE turnover stood at Tk159 crore.

During the corresponding period, the blue-chip index DS30 declined by 12 points, and the DSE Shariah Index lost 8.51 points.

Most of the stocks traded today saw a decline in prices as investors actively sold shares.

Among the traded scrips, 295 declined, while only 35 advanced and 37 remained unchanged. 

 

 

 

 

