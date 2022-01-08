Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

Stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
08 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 10:12 pm

Related News

Foreign investors’ selloff reaches record high in 2021

Foreign investors capitalized the market inflation in 2010 through selling off overpriced stocks

Mahfuz Ullah Babu
08 January, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 08 January, 2022, 10:12 pm
Infograph: TBS
Infograph: TBS

Like the previous three years, foreign portfolio investors continued their selloff in the Dhaka Stock Exchange in 2021 too.

Net selling by foreign investors increased to a historic high of Tk2,648 crore in 2021, following the same of Tk2,606 crore in 2020, according to the DSE data.

The foreigners' continuing selloff in the bull market and despite the securities regulator's all-out efforts to attract foreign and non-resident Bangladeshi investors' funds into the bourses of Dhaka and Chattogram frustrates market observers.

They said, some fundamental frustration discouraged the foreign investors who seriously look for their freedom to enter into and exit from any position in listed company stocks.

Stock market's shutdown for more than two months during the first wave of the Covid-19 in 2020 and the then-imposed floor prices to arrest the market fall, both criticized as to have been against the free market spirit, discouraged them in the Bangladesh market.

Foreign investors, especially the institutional ones, need their timely exit from any securities or market regardless of the price, they said.  

Also, the interest rates capping by the central bank was not a move the free-market fans appreciate.

On top of that, motivated disclosures and improper accounting by some listed firms had long been a discouraging factor to the foreign investors and the recent developments including push for more transparency in disclosures, accounts, corporate governance are yet to bear any fruit for the market in terms of attracting foreign investors.

It is mainly the local investors whose buying spree helped the DSE indices roughly double since the mid-2020.

Foreign investors capitalised the market inflation in 2010 by selling off overpriced stocks and came back in the following years to pick undervalued stocks after the market crash.

In 2018, following a decent market recovery and the then-emerging macroeconomic headwinds and political uncertainty, foreigners again became net sellers in the DSE.

Since then, the trend still persists.

In 2021, foreign investors sold listed securities worth Tk 5,206 crore against their purchase of securities worth Tk2,558, which were Tk6,997 crore and Tk3,890 respectively in 2020.

However, some institutional foreign investors like Asia Frontier Capital keep holding DSE stocks, mainly the blue-chip ones. 

Economy / Top News

Stock / foreign investors

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

HJC helmets officially launched in Bangladesh

8h | Wheels
Two male Red-crested Pochards. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Red-crested pochards of Tanguar Haor: Could they go down the way other pochards went?

13h | Panorama
In preparation for competitions, these birds are fed pigeon meat, cashew nuts, almonds, raisins and boiled eggs for extra strength and energy. Photo: Azizul Shonchay/TBS

The ‘fighter’ roosters of Sarail

13h | Panorama
2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

2021 BMW X1 sDrive18i xLine

13h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

Bangladesh braces for third wave as Omicron spreads

6h | Videos
Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment

9h | Videos
Health benefits of Mango

Health benefits of Mango

9h | Videos
Professional Fishmonger

Professional Fishmonger

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it
Bangladesh

House catches fire after sky lantern falls on it

3
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

4
A top shot of Dhaka city. The photo was taken from the Gulshan area in the capital. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

DAP looks to make Dhaka liveable by 2035 – amid realtors’ opposition

5
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

6
Photo: Leon Contreras/Unsplash
Bangladesh

Sky lanterns cause fire at 5 spots in Dhaka