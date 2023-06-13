Express Insurance's earnings decline 38% in Jan – Mar

Stocks

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 10:54 am

Related News

Express Insurance's earnings decline 38% in Jan – Mar

TBS Report
13 June, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 13 June, 2023, 10:54 am
Express Insurance&#039;s earnings decline 38% in Jan – Mar

Express Insurance Limited reported a 38% year-on-year profit decline in the first quarter (January to March) of the calendar year 2023. 

In the first quarter of 2023, its EPS stood at Tk0.40 down from Tk0.65 compared to the same period of the previous year.  

At the end of 2022, the company recommended a 7% cash dividend for their shareholders.

The decision came from the company's board meeting on Monday.

During the year, the earnings per share of the company stood at Tk1.33, which was Tk1.86 in 2021.

The non-life insurer has fixed its annual general meeting (AGM) on 28 August. And the record date is also set on 24 July 2023 for this.

The share price of the company decreased by 2.87% to Tk27.10 on the Dhaka stock exchange, on Tuesday. 

Top News

insurance / Earnings / DSE

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'Solitary confinement of animals is the same as solitary confinement of humans'

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Watch your tone when you text me!

18h | Features
Firms will need to plan for a sufficiently broad set of outcomes and solidify risk-management approaches. Photo: Bloomberg

Strengthening the global balance sheet

1d | Panorama
During and after the Covid-19 pandemic, the rate of school dropouts and child labourers rose proportionately in Bangladesh and many of these children never returned to school. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

World Day Against Child Labour: Pandemic dropouts make child labour elimination a pipe dream

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

Ukraine won’t give detail, Zelensky

17h | TBS World
Why are people afraid to go switch job?

Why are people afraid to go switch job?

1d | TBS Stories
Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

Kalapahar and Kalamanik are the attractions of Qurbani Eid in Munshiganj

1d | TBS Stories
Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

Japan Aim to boost trade with Bangladesh

2d | TBS Face to Face

Most Read

1
Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital
Banking

Digital bank licence requires Tk125cr capital

2
Walton’s higher officials attend the grand launching ceremony of AIoT based Giantech series three new models of smart refrigerator. Photo: PR
Corporates

Bangladesh transforms into world's most advanced refrigerator producer country

3
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

4
Illustration: TBS
Economy

'E-com potential still untapped, needs more investments'

5
An anatomy of power crisis
Energy

An anatomy of power crisis

6
FILE PHOTO: A passenger plane is seen with the moon behind as it flies over London, Britain, January 4, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Aviation

Bangladesh withholds $214m in airline funds; 2nd among top 5 countries: IATA