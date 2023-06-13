Express Insurance's earnings decline 38% in Jan – Mar

Express Insurance Limited reported a 38% year-on-year profit decline in the first quarter (January to March) of the calendar year 2023.

In the first quarter of 2023, its EPS stood at Tk0.40 down from Tk0.65 compared to the same period of the previous year.

At the end of 2022, the company recommended a 7% cash dividend for their shareholders.

The decision came from the company's board meeting on Monday.

During the year, the earnings per share of the company stood at Tk1.33, which was Tk1.86 in 2021.

The non-life insurer has fixed its annual general meeting (AGM) on 28 August. And the record date is also set on 24 July 2023 for this.

The share price of the company decreased by 2.87% to Tk27.10 on the Dhaka stock exchange, on Tuesday.