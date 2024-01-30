DSEX rose 53 points on Tuesday

Stocks

TBS Report
30 January, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2024, 02:54 pm

DSEX rose 53 points on Tuesday

The indices of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) experienced a big jump on Tuesday as the investors showed a buying appetite for most of the session.

DSEX, the broad-based index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), rose 53 points to 6,150 points compared to the previous session.

Meanwhile, the Blue-chip index DS30 increased by 8 points to 2111 points and the Shariah-compliant stocks' index DSES was up by 13 points to 1354 points.

The turnover in DSE rose 42% to Tk940 crore from Tk662 crore compared to the previous session.

Of the total scrips traded today, 225 advanced, 92 declined and 47 were unchanged.

Among the firms and mutual funds BD Thai Food & Beverage gained 16.20%, followed by Familytex (BD) with 10% and JMI Syringes & Medical Devices with 9.99%.

Indices at the Chattogram Stock Exchange (CSE) also posted positive trends during the session.

