DSE turnover falls below Tk300cr after three months

TBS Report
28 November, 2023, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2023, 03:30 pm

On the day, the total turnover of the DSE was Tk297 crore, which was 20% lower than the previous session.

Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M
Stock image of Dhaka Stock Exchange. Photo: Mumit M

The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover fell below Tk300 crore on Tuesday after three months because of raising interest rates on loans to tame inflation.

Market insiders said most investors were refraining from pouring funds into the capital market as political tension rises ahead of the national election. Besides, the central bank raised the interest rate on loans on Sunday resulting in more money flow has been costlier. That is why the capital market has now been facing liquidity shortages.

On the day, the total turnover of the DSE was Tk297 crore, which was 20% lower than the previous session.

The key index DSEX of the DSE also fell by 6 points to close at 6,202 and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) all-share price index (CASPI) decreased by 16 points to 18,405.

Loss-making company Zeal Bangla Sugar topped the gainer table with 9.94% share price hike on Tuesday. 

