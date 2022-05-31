DSE to launch exchange-traded fund by September

Stocks

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 09:09 pm

Related News

DSE to launch exchange-traded fund by September

TBS Report
31 May, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 31 May, 2022, 09:09 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

As part of its product diversification, the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) has planned to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) by September this year.

LankaBangla Asset Management, Shanta Asset Management, and Green Delta Dragon Asset Management have recently shown their interest in becoming a sponsor of an ETF, and already submitted proposals to this end.

The DSE will also launch an alternative trading board (ATB) with some companies in unlisted securities, mutual funds and over the counter market, said Tarique Amin Bhuiyan, managing director of the country's premier bourse, at a press conference on Tuesday.

Currently, alongside equities, bonds, Sukuk and mutual funds are traded at the country's capital market.

An exchange-traded fund is a type of pooled investment security that operates like a mutual fund.

Typically, ETFs will track a particular index, commodity or other assets, but unlike mutual funds, ETFs can be purchased or sold on a stock exchange the same way a regular stock is traded.

"ETFs will be passive in nature and they will reduce the market volatility and direct participation of the retail investors in the capital market," Tarique Amin Bhuiyan said at the press conference held at the DSE Tower in Nikunja.

"More institutional participation will be increased and the market will be in a stable stage," he added.

The Dhaka bourse's managing director said ETFs have several advantages over traditional open-end funds. The four most prominent advantages are trading flexibility, portfolio diversification and risk management, lower costs, and tax benefits.

He said an ETF is a product similar to a mutual fund, which will be managed by an asset manager. Initially, an ETF will be launched with DSE-30 index companies by setting up a fund of Tk50 crore.

Asset management companies will raise funds like mutual funds, allowing them to invest only in shares of DSE-30 listed companies. But, it cannot buy excessive shares of a company alone but will invest in each company on a weighted average basis.

ETFs will be listed on stock exchanges and will also pay dividends to general investors.

In this regard, the managing director of the DSE said the entrepreneur will invest Tk5 crore at the rate of 10% and the asset manager will invest Tk1 crore at the rate of 2% for the formation of an ETF of Tk50 crore. The remaining Tk44 crore will be raised from general investors in the stock market or through private placements.

Noting that ETFs are much safer than mutual funds, Tarique Amin Bhuiyan said that ETFs are never destroyed. For example, he said, the first ETF would be formed with DSE-30 index companies. Now, if one of the 30 companies exits the DSE-30 index, then the ETF's asset manager will sell the securities of that company and buy the securities of the company which is new to the 30-index.

He said companies of the over-the-counter market (OTC) would transact at ATB. There will also be unlisted mutual funds and private placement transactions.

At the press conference, DSE Chief Operating Officer (COO) Saifur Rahman Majumder and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Ziaul Karim were also present.

Top News

Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) / Fund

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Abiana project by Studio Morphogenesis has a marvellous and functional pantry add-on to their kitchen area. Photo: Studio Morphogenesis

All about in-between spaces and worn out places

10h | Habitat
Sheikh Fazle Fahim. Illustration: TBS

‘Our capacity can be improved by incorporating all ports under one authority, both water and land’

10h | Panorama
DeshiFarmer helps farmers by providing information they can use to minimise the time between planting different crop types, and optimise growth.Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS

DeshiFarmer: From the farm to your table

12h | Panorama
Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

Google I/O 2022: A world of pixels

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

55m | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

2h | Videos
50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

50 lakh among 75 lakh TIN holders do not pay tax

3h | Videos
CU students becoming self-sufficient

CU students becoming self-sufficient

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

4
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products