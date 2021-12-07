DSE index crosses 7,000 mark

Stocks

TBS Report
07 December, 2021, 11:45 am
Last modified: 07 December, 2021, 11:53 am

PHOTO: Mumit M
PHOTO: Mumit M

The benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) jumped 73 points to reach 7,052 in the first trading hour today.

Market analysts said, to remove the disputes between the central bank and the securities regulator, the finance ministry arranged a meeting, which will commence Tuesday. The investors are very optimistic over the outcome of the meeting.

Besides, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission directed the companies to comply with minimum shareholding within 30 days.

Riding on the investors' optimism, most of the share prices increased during the first session; out of which, 309 scripts advanced and 28 declined.

The turnover, one of the major indicators, is still low as cautious investors are not yet pouring money.

One Bank leads the turnover chart of the DSE with trading worth Tk75 crore, which was followed by Beximco Limited and Paramount Textile.

The newly listed Sena Kalyan Insurance shares kept up the growing streak and reached Tk87 each.

Meanwhile, the port city bourse Chattogram Stock Exchange's key index CASPI increased 176 points to reach 20,578 till 11am Tuesday.

