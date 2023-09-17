DSE gets new managing director

Dr ATM Tariquzzaman, former executive director of the capital market regulator Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), joined the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) as its new managing director on Sunday (17 September).

The BSEC approved his appointment on 8 August. He was appointed as DSE managing director for the next three years after the resignation of Tariq Amin Bhuiyan.

Tariq Amin Bhuiyan submitted his resignation on 23 August 2022. Before this, professors Swapan Kumar Bala (late), KAM Majedur Rahman, and Kazi Chanaul Haque worked as DSE managing director.