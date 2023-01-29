Directors of Savar Refractories offer to buy general shareholders’ shares at Tk95 each

As a part of voluntary de-listing from the stock market, the directors of the Savar Refractories Limited — have offered to purchase shares held by the general shareholders at Tk95.52 each.

The offer to purchase shares by the directors will have to be approved in its annual general meeting (AGM), fixed on 18 February, and subject to approval of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

The share price of the company at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) was Tk229.70 each Sunday.

The company on the stock exchanges on Sunday said, the directors of the company, except sponsor-directors, will purchase only general shareholders' portion.

The offer price has been determined based on the net asset value (NAV) per share as of 30 June 2022.

According to the DSE, out of the total 1,392,800 shares of Savar Refractories, sponsors and directors hold 50.68%, institutional investors hold 7.18% and the general public holds 42.14%.

As per the company, the board of directors have also decided to hold pending the AGMs of the last six fiscal years since 2016-17 to 2021-22 fiscal.

The date for the pending AGMs of the company has been fixed as 18 February, to be held through the digital platform.

In august last year, the brick maker Savar Refractories decided to delist from the stock market by buying general shareholders' shares on the basis of net asset value per share.

According to a news of TBS published earlier, the net asset value will be calculated by deducting liabilities from the revaluation asset value. And the net asset value per share will be calculated by dividing this asset value by the total number of shares.