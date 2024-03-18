Dhaka stocks lose 82 points in first three hours

TBS Report
18 March, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 18 March, 2024, 12:51 pm

DSE trading floor
File Photo: TBS

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plummeted by 82 points within the first three hours of trading till 12:30 pm on Monday (18 March), primarily driven by a significant price decline in the financial sector.

This drop follows concerns arising from recent merger issues between good and bad banks.

During the session, DSEX dropped 1.39% to settle at 5,890, whereas the blue-chip index lost 17 points to close at 2,033.

Among the traded stocks, 35 advanced, 318 declined and 41 remained unchanged.

