Dhaka stocks lose 82 points in first three hours

DSEX, the benchmark index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), plummeted by 82 points within the first three hours of trading till 12:30 pm on Monday (18 March), primarily driven by a significant price decline in the financial sector.

This drop follows concerns arising from recent merger issues between good and bad banks.

During the session, DSEX dropped 1.39% to settle at 5,890, whereas the blue-chip index lost 17 points to close at 2,033.

Among the traded stocks, 35 advanced, 318 declined and 41 remained unchanged.