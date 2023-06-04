Dhaka bourse opens higher on Sunday

Dhaka bourse on Sunday opened higher in the early hours of the trading session as investors showed active participation in buying shares.

On the first session after the proposed budget for FY2023-24, Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) turnover and its benchmark index DSEX reported a positive trend on Sunday.

DSEX jumped by 11 points while the turnover crossed Tk373 crore at 10.40am.

Meanwhile, the DSE-shariah index rose by 1.93 points to 1381 points and blue-chip index DS30 was downed by 1.57 points to 202 points.

Out of the traded stocks, 104 scrips advanced, 57 declined and 112 stocks remained unchanged during the corresponding period.

At the time, Meghna Life Insurance was on the top of the gainers' list after it reported gains of 9.91% to Tk103.1 each, followed by Trust Islami Life Insurance with 9.80% to Tk49.3 each, and Meghna Cement with 9.32% to Tk73.9 each.